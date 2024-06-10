Tekken 8 Releases Massive 1.05 Update

There are plenty of buffs and nerfs to go around.

Five months after the release of Tekken 8, the game is being almost completely overworked with the massive 1.05 update. Characters will be buffed, combo damage will be nerfed, and playing defense will feel a little more rewarding. Update 1.05 will go live at 7 PM PST.

The patch notes for Update 1.05 are a tad too lengthy to include here, but here are some highlights:

Functional improvements, Bug fixes

Optimized the PC performance measurement process conducted during the initial launch and when resetting “Graphics Settings” (Steam version only).

Added a feature that automatically lowers the “Graphics Settings” for subsequent matches if the processing load exceeds a certain threshold during online battles (Steam version only).

Improved the “PRACTICE” mode by temporarily saving the settings for “Punishment Training” and the practice mode “Defense.” When playing again with the same character, the previous settings will be retained.

Other miscellaneous improvements and bug fixes were implemented.

In April, Tekken 8 came under fire for the Tekken Fight Pass, something many players feel is a blatant cash grab.

“I love Tekken 8, but I also feel like we have been catfished. Adding all of this horrible FOMO crap after launch is scummy practice, and they are fully aware of what they are doing and why they are doing it this way,” said Reddit user IAmGrumpyMan.

Tekken 8 was released on January 26, 2024 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Extensive updates are planned for the newest entry to the series, including even more DLC characters and crossovers.