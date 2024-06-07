Alan Wake 2 Night Springs DLC Arrives Tomorrow

Alan Wake fans were recently given the official sequel installment to the franchise. After years of waiting, the game narrative continued, showing off where Alan Wake has been kept, along with some newcomer faces entering this franchise for the first time. You can dive into that game right now, but if you have already finished the title, you could be interested in a second helping. DLC is inbound, and during today’s Summer Game Fest showcase, we were given a look at Night Springs.

Before the event, we knew Night Springs would be showcased. Likewise, we already had reports online suggesting to fans that we’ll be getting a DLC based on the in-game television series. So it goes without saying that you would probably be best off playing Alan Wake 2 first before diving into the actual DLC release.

We also learned that Alan Wake 2 fans will get a chance at finally getting a physical copy of the game this year.

[Story Developing…]