Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Summer Game Fest Trailer Drops

It took a bit to get here after Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine landed in the marketplace in 2011, but this September, we’re finally getting a sequel. Players must step into an incredibly skilled Space Marine as you unleash havoc against the Tyranid swarms. Your goal is to defend the Imperium, but it won’t be easy completely purging the swarms of Tyranids. Fighting for humanity doesn’t have to be a solo experience either, as we know there will be a three-player co-op here for you and two friends to join in on this third-person action shooter.

Fans interested in the game have been watching the developers closely as it was initially supposed to come back in 2023 but ultimately got pushed back. As for the storyline, the game will take place after the events of the first title, as we find Captain Demetrian Titus was arrested for charges of heresy. We’ll follow Titus as he joins the fight again. Your latest mission has you invading the Imperial worlds of Avarax and Kadaku.

During today’s Summer Game Fest event we got a brand new trailer drop for the upcoming game. So if you missed out on the event you can view the latest footage showcased during the stream in the video embedded above.

Players interested in picking up a copy of the game will find Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 to be available on September 9, 2024, for the PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms.