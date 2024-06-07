Midsummer Studios Life Sim Is On The Right Track

The genre for Life Simulaters keeps growing, with Life by You and also a new developing game by Midsummers Studios as well joinning The Sims 4 in the category. Not to mention a brand new Sims game is in the works as well. This category is one that is growing as cozy games become more popualr within the gaming communities.

With more games coming that are a lot alike The Sims 4, is a really exciting time for gamers as this is one of the biggest life sims known to date. However, it is hard to know how they will differ from the other popular franchise. But it seems Midsummers is going in a positive direction with their setup.

Some things for their game has already been teased, like the fact that their game will be a narrative-driven style game. While also the game is being designed in a small town style, which could change later given it could get some DLC like the Sims does quite often. This already makes the game stand out a little bit considering it will run more off of narrative than anything else.

Something else that was teased about the game is that it would have a “creative mode” according to GameRant. This will allow players to tweak any character as needed, which gives that more control like what The Sims 4 offers players. Hopefully this life sim game will continue standing as good as it does, especially with other releases in the same genre being right on its tail.