Xbox Game Pass Announces Games Coming in Early June

Microsoft has announced new games headed to Xbox Game Pass in early June, with two Square Enix hits available to play today. The company also announced the titles that would be leaving the service later this month.

Check out everything coming to Xbox Game Pass in early June below:

Octopath Traveler (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available today

Octopath Traveler 2 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S) – Available today

Depersonalization (PC) – June 12

Isonzo (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 13

The Callisto Protocol (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 13

Still Wakes the Deep (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – June 18

Of particular note, Still Wakes the Deep is being made available on its release day. The newest game from the award-winning development team The Chinese Room, players will find themselves trapped on an oil rig in the North Sea as they try to avoid something terrifying sharing the space with them. Unable to fight back and with no way to escape, players will simply need to survive.

Depersonalization is a tabletop role-playing game inspired by Call of Cthulhu. Players can discover different story paths as they explore and build their own unique world.

The following games will be leaving Xbox Game Pass on June 15, so play them while you have the chance:

Bramble: The Mountain King (Cloud, Console, and PC)

High on Life (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Rune Factory 4 Special (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Spacelines from the Far Out (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Bookwalker (Cloud, Console, and PC)