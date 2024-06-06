Octopath Traveler 1 & 2 Are Now All On PlayStation, Xbox, & Game Pass

You can now play the Octopath Traveler games in any platform that you have.

Octopath Traveler 1 and 2 are now both fully available on PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

We will let Square Enix’s press release speak for itself:

“Today, Square Enix® announced that OCTOPATH TRAVELER is now available to purchase for the PlayStation®5 (PS5®) and PlayStation®4 (PS4®) consoles and OCTOPATH TRAVLER II is now available for the first time on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, meaning that the award-winning RPG series is now available to play across all current console platforms and PC (Windows PC and STEAM®).

Square Enix also announced that from today, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can complete the full OCTOPATH experience on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass where both OCTOPATH TRAVELER and OCTOPATH TRAVELER II are available to download via the Game Pass library.”

While PlayStation Plus members don’t get the Octopath Traveler games in their libraries, active subscribers will get a 34 % early purchase discount for Octopath Traveler 1 if they buy it before June 20, 2024. Wario64 also found evidence that Octopath Traveler 1 and 2 will be on Game Pass for console and PC until January 2026.

Square Enix revealed that both games have sold over four million copies worldwide, including total worldwide shipments and downloads, as of June 2023. It’s a huge celebration for Team Asano, and a tacit confirmation that they will continue to get Square Enix’s support, even as the company as a whole has made decisions to cut down on other projects and initiatives.

We can also confirm that Square Enix has launched a new bundle for both games, available on all platforms that the games are currently available on. Finally, there is a new update available for all platforms for Octopath Traveler 2. This update adds Extra Battle mode, which you can access after you defeat the final boss in the last chapter. This new mode lets you test your character’s builds against a new batch of opponents. That includes the main characters of Octopath Traveler 1.

This is an interesting choice from Team Asano, which may certainly raise questions if there’s more to it. The games are very similar, but have completely separate settings and stories. Now, Team Asano may have chosen to just make this a non-canon fanservice mode. But, if they intend to connect the two games together, Team Asano will certainly drop some hints when players try out Extra Battle Mode.

In any case, this is the first big news to come out this month. Hopefully it augurs a really good June 2024 for gamers.