Dragon Age: Dreadwolf May Appear This Week With a Name Change

It seems a little hectic behind the scenes.

According to Giant Bomb reporter Jeff Grubb, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf might make an appearance at this week’s Xbox Games Showcase on June 9. However, the title itself may be getting a change according to Grubb’s somewhat cryptic comments.

“I joked that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf won’t be there and will be there. ’Dragon Age: Dreadwolf’ probably won’t be there, ‘Dragon Age’ will be there, if that makes sense,” Grubb said on Wednesday’s Kinda Funny Gamecast.

While some took this to imply that Dragon Age: Origins or Dragon Age 2 could be getting a remake, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schrier claimed that the rumor was alluding to a name change to Dragon Age 4, not a different game.

The Xbox Games Showcase will air at 10 AM PST on June 9 and will reportedly feature 30 games over its two-hour runtime. Some of these games have never been shown before, leading to plenty of speculation from the community.

Bioware previously announced that the next game in the franchise would get a full reveal this summer. No release window has been officially announced, but Dragon Age: Inquisition, the third game in the franchise, turns 10 this year.

Earlier this week, a page for Dreadwolf appeared on both the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store, implying that more information is coming soon.

“Welcome to Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. Enter the world of Thedas, a vibrant land of rugged wilderness, treacherous labyrinths, and glittering cities – steeped in savage combat and secret magics,” the description reads.

“Now, the fate of this world teeters on a knife’s edge. Thedas needs a new leader; one they’ll never see coming. You’ll forge a courageous fellowship to challenge the gathering storm. Friendship, drama, and romance will abound as you bring striking individuals together into an extraordinary team. Become the leader and light the beacon of hope in their darkest moments.”

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is planned to be released on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.