Bioware Drops New In-Game Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Cinematic

Today Bioware have dropped a sneaky tease for the upcoming Dragon Age: Dreadwolf in celebration of Dragon Age Day. The Dragon Age series’ dwarf character Varric Tethras narrates the new trailer, as he tells the story of Solas, an elven mage from Dragon Age Inquisition who serves as the primary antagonist in the upcoming fourth title in the beloved franchise, that, as of yet, does not have a release date, or even specific launch year.

The summary that was released alongside the new trailer reads,

Solas, the Dread Wolf. Some say he might be an ancient elven god, but some say not. Others say a betrayer of his people, or a savior who now seeks to rescue them at the cost of your world. His motives are inscrutable and his methods sometimes questionable, earning him a reputation as something of a trickster deity—a player of dark and dangerous games. Whether you’re new to Dragon Age stories or you’ve experienced them all, using Solas’s namesake no doubt suggests a spectrum of endless possibilities on where things may go. But at the core of this, like every past game, is you. If you’re new to Dragon Age, you have no need to worry about not having met our antagonist just yet. He’ll properly introduce himself when the time is right, but we did hint at his return when we announced #TheDreadWolfRises back in 2018. We suspect you have questions and they’ll be answered in time. While the game won’t be releasing this year, we’re growing closer to that next adventure. Rest assured, Solas is placing his pieces on the board as we speak.

The new trailer for the game can be seen below, courtesy of the trailer embedded below, shared by the official Dragon Age and Bioware social media accounts

Elven god of lies or heroic rebel against tyranny? Depends who you ask.



Happy #DragonAgeDay! We're kicking today off with an in-game cinematic from #Dreadwolf! pic.twitter.com/tQeXpZeUFl — Dragon Age (@dragonage) December 4, 2022

In October it was revealed by BioWare’s general manager Gary McKay that the game was in its Alpha stage making it playable “from the opening scenes of the first mission to the very end.”

Reports from earlier in 2022, courtesy of renowned insider Jeff Grubb indicated that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf was on track for release potentially as soon as late 2023, when he said that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf was in very good shape, and that they were hitting each of the key milestones. The game is on schedule, which is about 18 months out from when he made the comments, making the game on track for release maybe in late 2023 at the earliest.

