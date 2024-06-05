Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO May Be Released in the Next Six Months

Over the past few months, Spike Chunsoft has revealed trailer after trailer for Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO, and fans have been anxiously awaiting a release window for the game. According to a new trademark document, the wait may not be too long, as the title needs to be released within the next six months to meet the posted deadline.

Notice of Allowance released! Now, Bandai Namco has 6 months to demonstrate the commercial use of the game or to request an extension (which has never happened with the latest DB games). Commercial use generally means going on sale. https://t.co/UnFMTWkBn2 pic.twitter.com/dObU8yUdtV — Enomis (@Venixys) June 4, 2024

Publisher Bandai Namco could also file an extension request if the game needs more time to cook, but with the recent flood of information appearing online, this seems unlikely.

Recently, the game was rated in Singapore, which is another positive sign that the game could still see a 2024 release. It’s possible that an announcement will come during Summer Game Fest, as Bandai Namco is on the docket to present during the stream.

Over 160 characters and forms will appear in the Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO, with previously announced characters including Beerus, Burter, Dyspo, Gohan, Hit, Jeice, Kakunsa, Master Roshi, Nappa, Super Saiyan Broly, Super Saiyan Kale, Super Trunks, Toppo, Videl, and Whis.

Last month, fans spotted the unfortunate news that blood would be removed from the upcoming fighting title.

“Because this game is a genuine sequel and evolution of the series, one of our goals was to preserve the essence of what made the Budokai Tenkaichi series so popular: an enjoyable, dynamic 3D-action battle experience that deeply captures the elements of Dragon Ball,” said producer Jun Furutani about the game in a March interview.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO is currently in development for PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.