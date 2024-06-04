As we get ever closer to the Nintendo Direct that’s going to drop this month, there are going to be more and more video games getting teased for announcements, remasters, remakes, and everything in between. Not too long ago, we told you about one game that might be getting a remaster for the Nintendo Switch, and now, we’ve got another one for you via the same source. This time, they’re claiming that Star Fox Assault might be getting a Switch remaster. While that may seem random, they claim that like the other piece of news they dropped last week, this could be a sign of things to come.

The person who made this claim about Star Fox Assault is Zippo. Yep, it’s him again…yay. He’s been making many claims in recent times, and you have to wonder if he’s just throwing things against a wall to hope that they stick. Regardless, we’ll take this with both objectivity and a grain of salt to see whether this would be feasible.

The easiest answer is that, yes, it would be feasible, as Nintendo has basically lined 2024 with a whole bunch of remasters and remakes. This would fit perfectly for the Nintendo Switch in its last year not only because it will give the game the maximum amount of exposure to potentially do well in but also because it wouldn’t be overshadowed by other titles based on what we know is coming out in the rest of this year so far. It’s rather slim pickings.

As with the Captain Falcon remaster he talked about, he claimed that the game would get improved graphics, multiplayer support, some form of “new content,” the Amiibo would likely get involved, and that there are already more games in the franchise being made outside of this remaster. That last part is key, as many fans were mad that we didn’t see Fox McCloud and his team on the Switch in any meaningful capacity. It honestly felt odd that so many other franchises, including new ones, were getting more of a spotlight over this series.

Most think that Nintendo gave up on Fox and crew after their disastrous Wii U title, which is fair to an extent, but as Samus Aran proved, you don’t let a team’s bad game development skills take you out of the game. You find a better team, and you move forward into glory!

There’s no word yet on when the Nintendo Direct will come, so we’ll just have to hope that this report gets proven right.