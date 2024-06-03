The Asus Rog Ally X Is Official And Has Gone Up For Pre-Order

After many rumors is has finally come to light that the Asus Rog Ally X is avaliable on websites for pre-order. This console looks a lot like its big brother, other than its new black casing instead of the white one we remember from the first version of the console. The new version of the handheld PC comes with many different upgrades from the first, including a better storage and battery system.
Below is a chart from Insider Gaming that helps breakdown all the specs of the brand new Asus Ally Rog X and everything that is included with the new handheld.
|Specifications
|ROG Ally X
|CPU
|AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor (“Zen4” architecture with 4nm process, 8-core /16-threads, 24MB total cache, up to 5.10 GHz boost)
|GPU
|AMD Radeon Graphics (AMD RDNA 3, 12 CUs, up to 2.7 GHz, up to 8.6 Teraflops)
TDP: 9-30W
|Display
|7-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9, IPS-level, glossy display, sRGB:100%, Adobe:75.35%, Gorilla Glass Victus, Touch Screen (10-point multi-touch), Refresh Rate:120Hz, Response Time:7ms, Brightness:500nits, FreeSync Premium
|Memory
|12GBx2 LPDDR5 on board, Support dual channel memory
|Storage
|1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD (2280)
|Ports
|1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
1x Type C USB 4 support DisplayPort™ / power delivery
1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C support DisplayPort™ / power delivery
1x UHS-II microSD card reader (supports SD, SDXC and SDHC)
|Control and Input
|A B X Y buttons, D-pad, L & R Hall Effect analog triggers, L & R bumpers, View button, Menu button, Command Center button, Armoury Crate button, 2 x assignable grip buttons, Thumbsticks: 2 x full-size analog sticks, Haptics: HD haptics, Gyro:6-Axis IMU.
|Audio
|A B X Y buttons, D-pad, L & R Hall Effect analog triggers, L & R bumpers, View button, Menu button, Command Center button, Armoury Crate button, 2 x assignable grip buttons, Thumbsticks: 2 x full-size analogue sticks, Haptics: HD haptics, Gyro:6-Axis IMU.
|Network and Communication
|Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) (Triple band) 2×2 + Bluetooth 5.2 (*Bluetooth version may change with OS version different.)
|Battery
|80WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
|Power Supply
|TYPE-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal
|Weight and Dimensions (W x D x H)
|678 g (1.49 lbs)
28.0 x 11.1 x 2.47 ~ 3.69 cm (11.02″ x 4.37″ x 0.97″ ~ 1.45″)
|Security
|Built-in Fingerprint Sensor
Microsoft Pluton security processor
The brand new Asus Rog Ally X is avaliable for pre-order at $799 which is a full one hundred dollars more than the previous version of the console. The console can be pre-ordered in full now or purchased on a payment plan.