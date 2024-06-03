The Asus Rog Ally X Is Official And Has Gone Up For Pre-Order

After many rumors is has finally come to light that the Asus Rog Ally X is avaliable on websites for pre-order. This console looks a lot like its big brother, other than its new black casing instead of the white one we remember from the first version of the console. The new version of the handheld PC comes with many different upgrades from the first, including a better storage and battery system.

Below is a chart from Insider Gaming that helps breakdown all the specs of the brand new Asus Ally Rog X and everything that is included with the new handheld.

Specifications ROG Ally X CPU AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor (“Zen4” architecture with 4nm process, 8-core /16-threads, 24MB total cache, up to 5.10 GHz boost) GPU AMD Radeon Graphics (AMD RDNA 3, 12 CUs, up to 2.7 GHz, up to 8.6 Teraflops)

TDP: 9-30W Display 7-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9, IPS-level, glossy display, sRGB:100%, Adobe:75.35%, Gorilla Glass Victus, Touch Screen (10-point multi-touch), Refresh Rate:120Hz, Response Time:7ms, Brightness:500nits, FreeSync Premium Memory 12GBx2 LPDDR5 on board, Support dual channel memory Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD (2280) Ports 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack

1x Type C USB 4 support DisplayPort™ / power delivery

1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C support DisplayPort™ / power delivery

1x UHS-II microSD card reader (supports SD, SDXC and SDHC) Control and Input A B X Y buttons, D-pad, L & R Hall Effect analog triggers, L & R bumpers, View button, Menu button, Command Center button, Armoury Crate button, 2 x assignable grip buttons, Thumbsticks: 2 x full-size analog sticks, Haptics: HD haptics, Gyro:6-Axis IMU. Audio A B X Y buttons, D-pad, L & R Hall Effect analog triggers, L & R bumpers, View button, Menu button, Command Center button, Armoury Crate button, 2 x assignable grip buttons, Thumbsticks: 2 x full-size analogue sticks, Haptics: HD haptics, Gyro:6-Axis IMU. Network and Communication Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) (Triple band) 2×2 + Bluetooth 5.2 (*Bluetooth version may change with OS version different.) Battery 80WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion Power Supply TYPE-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal Weight and Dimensions (W x D x H) 678 g (1.49 lbs)

28.0 x 11.1 x 2.47 ~ 3.69 cm (11.02″ x 4.37″ x 0.97″ ~ 1.45″) Security Built-in Fingerprint Sensor

Microsoft Pluton security processor

The brand new Asus Rog Ally X is avaliable for pre-order at $799 which is a full one hundred dollars more than the previous version of the console. The console can be pre-ordered in full now or purchased on a payment plan.