Update Number 7 Is Coming For Baldur’s Gate 3, Adding Mod Support

Baldur’s Gate 3 might be getting close to its end of receiving updates as the developers have stated they are wanting to move on to other types of games and won’t be working on the fourth BG but that someone else would have to make it which is possible. However, mod support was promised for Baldur’s Gate 3 and it is officially here.

Patch number 7, which is what this update is, is seemingly the last one we will see for the game but it is an important that many players will be pleased finally came out and released. This RPG has had many different mods made for it, a lot making gameplay even better than before by allowing players to customize it even more than before.

The new update will be releasing in September and it is said to add: “evil endings, plus a whole bunch of fixes, quality of life improvements, and more”

The new update will also bring full mod support to the game, stating that it will: “bring modding support to all platforms, and [provide] the necessary infrastructure to … manage uploaded mods, host guides, and provide a level of content moderation to keep the community safe.”

This update will be releasing in September of this year and will be the last update seemingly for the 2023 Game of the Year game, leaving us wondering if we will ever see a Baldur’s Gate 4 after such a success that this game was. For now, we won’t know.