Geoff Keighley Tries To “Set Expectations” For Upcoming Summer Game Fest

It’s sad to think that just a few years ago, this would’ve been the point where gamers worldwide would’ve been gearing up to try and enjoy the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3. It was one of the hallmarks of the gaming industry for decades, and it featured the “Big 3” of gaming, often doing showcases and presentations within a singular setting to help set the tone for the video game year to come. Sadly, that’s gone now, and in its place is Summer Game Fest, hosted by Geoff Keighley. This year’s event will start on June 7th, and many are curious about what will be shown this time around.

To that end, Geoff Keighley did an interview about the show and made some interesting comments that Insider Stealth picked up. For example, he noted that there wouldn’t be a “one more thing” game to help end stuff. As Stealth noted in a later tweet, Keighley said that this was a “quieter year for big game releases.” He further stated that he expects a few game surprises, but most of the stuff they’ll show is for games that have already been announced. Then, there’s the Nintendo factor.

Both last year and this year, Nintendo hasn’t been a part of the Summer Game Fest, and Geoff Keighley hopes that changes. Not so curiously, Nintendo rarely does anything for The Game Awards that Keighley also hosts, outside of sending representatives that will accept the awards for the games they make, that is.

The easiest reason why The Big N doesn’t do shows like these is that they have their own shows that they know people are eagerly awaiting news on. In fact, we KNOW that there’s going to be a Nintendo Direct this month, as that came from President Shuntaro Furukawa himself. We’re just waiting on a confirmed date and time for the show.

Keighley also lamented that it’s hard to “plan around” all the other shows and presentations that tend to happen over the summer months, thus making it difficult to get all the big game announcements to make the show worthy of people’s time. On that note, Keighly said that the show was likely to be about two hours, which is half the time of The Game Awards. We should be grateful for that, for the record.

We’ll have to wait and see how well the Summer Game Fest does and how it holds up in the years to come, but it seems that Geoff has his work cut out for him.