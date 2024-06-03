Astro Bot Won’t Include Microtransactions

The star of last week’s largely maligned State of Play was Astro Bot, and today, Sony took to the game’s website to reveal more info about Team Asobi’s platformer and ode to PlayStation titles of ages past.

Astro’s Playroom was included for free with every PlayStation 5 console and showed off the many features of the console’s DualSense controller. The adorable game has also seen heaps of praise for its environments and music.

The platformer took around three hours to beat, and in exciting news, Astro Bot will be quite a bit large and more grandiose.

“Unlike Astro’s Playroom, Astro Bot is a standalone, full-sized adventure that offers over four times more worlds, 300 bots to rescue and dozens of new powers and features to discover,” the official website reads.

The single-player platformer will be released exclusively on PlayStation 5 on September 6. It won’t be released on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation VR2 in the future, though nothing has been said about a potential PC port.

The game’s FAQ also notes that microtransactions won’t be rearing their ugly heads. “No, each planet already has plenty of coins to find and spend in the Gatcha Lab,” the site reads.

“Board Astro’s trusty Dual Speeder and get ready for an amazing adventure through spectacular worlds that are full of fun, secrets and surprises,” the game’s description says. “The PS5 mothership has been wrecked by Astro’s alien rival, leaving his crew scattered across multiple galaxies. Can you help Astro rescue his stranded bot buddies and rebuild the mothership?”