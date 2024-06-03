Rumors Match Up For Final Splatoon 3 Splatfest, & Sequel Already In Development

We have some interesting new rumors converging on Splatoon 3 and the franchise’s future.

Starting off, redditor SemiLazyGamer explained the context for data mined by OatmealDome, which OatmealDome also shared on Twitter. We will focus here on SemiLazyGamer’s roundup on the GamingLeaksandRumors subreddit.

The data in the latest Splatoon 3 update revealed that the franchise’s three big musical groups, the Squid Sisters, Off the Hook, and Depp Cut, are set to share a single stage in the future. As it currently stands, each group currently performs in their own hub.

This update also revealed that Nintendo is adding a new Splatfest type, codenamed Sand. Sand is common in Splatoon 3’s universe, but in this case, the codename was chosen to throw people off. This new Splatfest type apparently also adds stains to players and jellyfish. This will have its new hub, like other Splatfest types.

Now, we have to address the big elephant in the room for this ‘rumor.’ There is no actual surprise if Splatoon 3 was ending support this year. Nintendo disclosed that they planned only two years of content, in the same way that the first two games only received a year or two of new content updates. Splatoon fans are used by now to the fact that this franchise may be LARPing as a live service game, but isn’t actually one.

But now we have to move on to everyone’s favorite new Nintendo leaker, who is also everyone’s favorite Persona fan, Midori. Midori shared this on Twitter:

“There is a a game project at Nintendo with the codename Spiral.

By researching the data I have received in the last month, it is very likely that this is the codename for the next entry in the Splatoon series.”

Once again, this ‘rumor’ may be the first we heard from anywhere that Nintendo is working on a new Splatoon game, but it isn’t really a major leak of some kind. It was easy to guess that Nintendo was working on a new Splatoon, as Nintendo is set to release a new console, that will need a new third-person inker on it.

In fact, it’s likely that Midori felt it was safe for her to share this rumor, since any fan could have guessed that Nintendo was already working on one. Still, Midori has maintained a stellar reputation as a source on insider information, and her word lends credibility to the idea that Nintendo started making a new Splatoon game already.

So, for those Splatoon fans who were already ready to move on from Splatoon 3, Nintendo is already working on it. Maybe that sounds harsh for gamers to already want to move on, but that doesn’t really mean they’ll get the game soon anyway. But there’s so much exciting potential on a new Splatoon, on hardware that can theoretically run PlayStation 4 games.