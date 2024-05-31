Elder Scrolls 6 Shouldn’t Be Held To Console Exclusivity

Something that Xbox always tends to do with their releases is keep them restricted to only their servers, especially when it comes to Game Pass first day drops and exclusives. Players are expressing some concerns that the newest installment of The Elder Scrolls franchise might fall victim to the problem of only being available on certain consoles and platforms.

Starfield is one who did this just a few months ago when the game released, only having had been avaliable for Xbox Series X/S and PC users, not becoming avaliable on any other platform or launcher. The reason this also happened is because Bethesda made the game which was purchased by Microsoft in 2021, so now games like Starfield and possibly The Elder Scrolls 6 might be falling under the same requirements.

However, something else to note is that, like according to GameRant, The Elder Scrolls franchise is far too big to be keeping it only to Xbox and PC. This franchise has a pretty big community and it would be hurting it more than doing any good overall for the game. Especially since nowadays not everyone has a PC or the required console they need to play all the games they like due to them being limited to certain platforms. This would definitely put a hurting on their fanbase and it would be a choice that would probably costs Microsoft and Bethesda more than they are needing to take.

There is still not an official release day on when The Elder Scrolls 6 will release, but we can keep our hopes up that it will be in the very near future.