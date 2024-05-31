Rumor: Midori Reveals Codenames For New Zelda And Switch Sports Games

Midori has shared some new rumors on upcoming games being made at Nintendo.

We’re quoting Midori from Twitter, with some editing for clarity. She said this:

“There is a project at Nintendo with the codename Edward. This might be related to the rumors of a new Zelda series title. Richard was the codename for Link’s Awakening remake on Switch.

There is also a project at Nintendo in development with the codename Anna. Elsa is the codename for Nintendo Switch Sports. So this title might be related.”

Midori did not mention if these games are being produced for the current Switch or its successor, which fans, and allegedly game developers themselves, refer to as the Switch 2.

Now, it would make sense if a Nintendo Switch Sports sequel was made for the original Switch. Switch games will also be playable on the Switch 2, and the Nintendo’s sports franchise doesn’t really need stellar graphics.

If Nintendo were to make this sequel only for the Switch 2, they would have planned something unique that can’t be done on the original Switch. Perhaps the technology in the Switch 2 has better motion tracking and other technologies than is found in the Switch’s Joy-Cons.

Fans know the drifting issues of the Joy-Cons best. But in fact, it also has worse motion tracking than the WiiMote. That’s part of the reason why you don’t see many games ported to the Switch that made use of motion tracking as used on the Wii. If Nintendo has fixed those issues with their next console, it may provide a more satisfying sports game experience.

We know that Nintendo is always making a new The Legend of Zelda game, but that doesn’t make this news any less exciting. Fans would be looking for a port of The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, and Midori herself felt the need to respond to a fan asking about it.

We do see that Nintendo has been remaking a few of their GameCube and Wii games, so it would make sense for them to work on a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess. As crazy as it may sound, that game is nearing its two decade anniversary, in the next two years.

With that said, Nintendo has also been making original new The Legend of Zelda games, so that may be what they’re working on now. After The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo may be done with that specific incarnation of Link and Zelda, and they could be bringing their open world idea to an entirely new version of Hyrule.

If these rumors do turn out to be true, we may be waiting years for them to be confirmed. That’s just the nature of game development, but of course, Midori didn’t say anything about how far they are in development and how soon they’ll be announced. But it would be interesting if Nintendo has progressed far enough that we could hear about these games soon.

They would certainly have an opportunity to do that in just a few days.