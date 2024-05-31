Where Winds Meet Confirmed For PlayStation 5 With A New Trailer

Ideally, Everstone should really release this title on as many platforms as they can bring it to.

Everstone has revealed that their upcoming open world action adventure title Where Winds Meet is coming to the PlayStation 5.

The last time we reported on this game, Everstone made a call for a beta test on PC. This PlayStation 5 announcement was made in yesterday’s State of Play event, and came with a gameplay trailer. We’ll note that this one looks like it has a lot of cutscenes, but we can also identify gameplay segments for sure.

Building on what we have seen in the previous trailer, we now see more of Where Winds Meet‘s enemies and bosses, and there is a wide variety of them. There are at least two women with magical powers, but also a guy with a snake, a giant fish, a horseman reminiscent of Frank Frazetta’s Death Rider, a white haired guy with ice powers, and a female ninja (though since this is China, they likely called her a ci ke instead).

Everstone also seems to have let loose on the historical setting of this title, taking a more fantastic bent. In that regard, it now looks a little more like Team Ninja’s Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. But lest we forget, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was set in the same period the Dynasty Warriors franchise was, from the 3rd century, Where Winds Meet is set much later in the 10th century.

In any case, Everstone likely has an epic story to tell of their own with this title. We won’t know much about it now, but they likely want to get gamers invested in Chinese history and mythology when they finally get to playing it.

The bigger question is if NetEase and Everstone intend to bring Where Winds Meet to even more platforms as well. While it seems that recent third party PlayStation 5 exclusive Stellar Blade has turned out to be successful, everyone is definitely still thinking of Square Enix’s experience with exclusives.

Everstone isn’t really as established as Stellar Blade developer Shift Up, who already saw huge success with mobile title Goddess of Victory NIKKE. For sure, they aren’t in the same league as Square Enix. Their position is more comparable to Korean Round 8 Studios, who successfully introduced themselves to the world with Lies of P.

Round 8 and publisher Neowiz managed to make a name for itself in the crowded year that was 2023, by making Lies of P multiplatform, allowing as many gamers as possible to check it out. Ideally, that’s what Everstone should be doing too, if they want to match that success.

But perhaps this is a situation where Everstone can’t take on too many platforms for now. If Where Winds Meet gets an Xbox trailer in the future, we can’t say that will be too surprising. Depending on how the future plays out, we might see this game come up on Nintendo’s next console too. For now, PlayStation 5 gamers do have another console exclusive to look forward to.

You can check out the latest trailer below.