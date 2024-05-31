Concord Gameplay Reminds Us Of Guardians Of The Galaxy

During today’s State of Play, the new Concord game has officially gotten its gameplay trailer and it is safe to say it is looking a awful lot like Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy but a bit more filled out. In the event, we got to see many of the charatcers we will meet in the game as well as the universe and the overall style of gameplay that we can expect to see.

The game will have a beta later this year before releasing in August 23, but we can’t help but notice how the game is super similer and reminisces the likes of Guardians of the Galaxy, especially considering that this is a sci-fi adventure story that has characters seemingly from all different parts of the galaxy – sound like anything you remember?Concord is a 5v5 character-driven game that will be a first-person multiplayer shooter game, which takes place within the Conord galaxy.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is one that released in 2021 on all platforms and was developed by Eidos-Montréal but published by Square Enix. The video game took place in Marvel’s space universe and the characters were apart of the main storyline of the comics. The story then follows the Guardians who are trying to capture a beast for a collector to earn some extra money. Even though these games are two different ones, there are many similarities to where we wonder if it was any inspiration.

Concord will be avaliable soon in beta and avaliable for purchase on August 23.