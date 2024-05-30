God of War Ragnarok PC Port Confirmed During State of Play

The 2022 title will appear on PC this September.

During today’s PlayStation State of Play stream, the latest rumor regarding God of War Ragnarok was proven true: the acclaimed sequel will make the jump to PC on September 19, 2024.

The newest PlayStation exclusive to be ported to PC will feature ultrawide support and an unlimited framerate, as well as support for Nvidia DLSS 3.7/AMD FSR 3.1/Intel XESS 1.3. As with the recently ported Ghost of Tsushima, God of War Ragnarok will likely also feature the new PlayStation overlay and shared trophies with the console version. It will also include the Valhalla DLC.

Last month, a new job listing from Santa Monica Studios implied that a new God of War game was potentially in the works. A third title has not yet been officially confirmed, though given the success of the first two titles, it seems only a matter of time.

God of War Ragnarok was released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in November 2022. It sold an impressive 5.1 million copies in its first week alone, making it the fastest-selling first-party launch week in PlayStation history. Ragnarok also received 11 nominations at The Game Awards 2022, winning six including Best Narrative, Best Score and Music, and Best Action/Adventure.

The first remake, God of War, was released in 2018. Universally acclaimed and cited as one of the best games ever made, it sold 23 million copies by November 2022 and won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2018.

The game launches for PC on September 19, 2024. Preorders are now open.