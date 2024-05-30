PlayStation Wants To Cut Back On Costs By Outsourcing

PlayStation keeps growing bigger and bigger, which is the cause with any video game company that keeps releasing really good or even just decent games. However, Sony is starting to think that outsourcing and allowing more co-development teams will actually benefit their company more by helping them cut back on funds.

The CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment’s studio business group – Hermen Hulst has been admitting “there has been preasure on the cost side” he said in reference to PlayStation according to GameSpot.

Shared on Twitter was also how Hulst explained how the comapny is trying to combat all the rising costs that are going forward. Obviously everything in the world right now is costing a lot more. “We also have a very tight development strategy,” Hulst also said.

“For every title, we have really rigorous review processes where we focus on the sustainability of our investments in these titles. We include areas such as looking at what can be outsourced, for example, to avoid too high peak resource on development teams because costs can be sticky. We’re looking at co-development options in areas where the costs per resource are maybe somewhat lower than the average or on the American west coast.”

To get an example of how some of these video games have been costing Sony to make, the budgets of The Last of Us Part II and Horizon Forbidden West where $200 million, which is even more than a lot of movies get nowadays. Something else to note is PlayStation doesn’t release their games on PC the same day as they launch on console – Spider-Man 2 is a good example of this as it still isn’t on PC. But that will not benefit them in making the extra money right away, especially wih the PS5 is not in everyone’s budget to afford buying.