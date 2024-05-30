Minecraft Is Getting An Animated Series From Netflix

But will it go more than one season?

It’s time for another story about how successful Minecraft is. As you already likely know, because of it being on basically every console possible since its launch and the ever-growing amount of content it offers its players, the title is the best-selling video game ever. By a large margin, just to be clear. So you’d think that it wouldn’t have any more mountains left to climb. Sure, it could always get an adaptation of sorts, but it’s already getting a movie that has both Jack Black and Jason Momoa in it. So, what more could there be to achieve? How about an animated series on Netflix?

Yes, it’s true. Minecraft is getting an animated series on Netflix. The teaser was revealed today with a view of a zombie and a lava level before referencing how the project is a collaboration between Netflix and Mojang and that it would be “coming soon.” How soon? It’s hard to say since there was no tease for this leading up to the announcement. All eyes were on the upcoming movie, so this likely caught people off guard:

From Netflix & Mojang Studios, an animated Minecraft series is officially in the works. pic.twitter.com/HjeR166BBc — Minecraft (@Minecraft) May 30, 2024

To that end, it’s unclear how this animated series will differ from the movie that’s happening. One of the biggest things is that because it’ll likely have more screen time than the movie, it’ll be able to do more. It’ll also likely have a much different plot so that it’s not retreading old ground. Oh, and it probably won’t have the same voice actors.

As you can see, this singular teaser, which, again, didn’t show that much, has already raised all kinds of questions for people to ask as it counts down to its arrival. However, there’s another element in play here that might sound mean but could be important to the series’ future.

That question is: “How long will it last on Netflix?” While Netflix remains the #1 streaming platform, it’s also infamous for canceling shows that are incredibly popular with fanbases just because the higher-ups feel that the show isn’t getting “enough views.”

This has happened quite a few times with animated series, and even though Minecraft is THE #1 video game of all time in terms of sales, that doesn’t mean that everyone will come out to watch it when it hits the platform. Another reason it might not last long is that the show might not look good or have a good enough plot to keep people interested.

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens.