Pokemon GO Has Announced All Their New Events For June

The new Pokemon GO update has caught the eyes of many as they have noticed that many Mega evolved Pokemon will be returning during this season. Thanks to GameSpot, they have broken down a list of all the new upcoming events that will be happening during the new season that will be happening in June.
June Raid Schedule:
June 1-10
- Five-star raids: Zapdos
- Mega raids: Mega Gyarados
June 10-19
- Five-star raids: Landorus (Incarnate Forme)
- Mega raids: Mega Alakazam
June 19-28
- Five-star raids: Yveltal
- Mega raids: Mega Charizard Y
June 28-July 8
- Five-star raids: Ho-Oh
- Mega raids: Mega Tyranitar
Spolight Hours:
June 4
- Featured Pokemon: Makuhita
- Bonus: 2x catch Candy
June 11
- Featured Pokemon: Wingull
- Bonus: 2x transfer Candy
June 18
- Featured Pokemon: Roggenrola
- Bonus: 2x evolution XP
June 25
- Featured Pokemon: Morelull
- Bonus: 2x catch Stardust
There will also be two different community days, including a community day for Pokemon Goomy which will happen on Sunday, June 9. The community day classic will be for Cyndaquil and will take place on Saturday, June 22.
Lastly, on June 29, there will be a raid day and it has been teased that possibly Mega Rayquaza will be returning to the game during this season and just might be available on this day. This means that players will be able to have the chance of getting a Shiny once again, or stocking up on a few more.
Pokemon GO is available on model devices.