Stellar Blade Director Promises More Costumes, Photo Mode

As is so often the case, glams are the real endgame.

Despite early criticisms, Stellar Blade has proven to be one of the best games of 2024–and not only because of Eve’s wardrobe. In a new interview with Famitsu, the game’s director Kim Hyung-tae spoke about what’s to come for the title, including more outfit choices and a highly requested Photo Mode.

“We plan to add more costumes in the future, so please look forward to them,” he said. The implementation of Photo Mode isn’t as simple, unfortunately, though the team at Shift Up is dedicated to getting it to fans as soon as possible.

“Unfortunately, we can’t deliver it right away, but we would like to implement it,” he said. “If we do implement it, we want to make it high quality. We are currently working on it, so please wait a little while.”

It’s unclear how detailed the Photo Mode will be. In many other games, it’s possible to add decorative frames, text, filters, and other effects to personalize the screenshots you take.

Lee Dong Gi, the technical director for Stellar Blade, also mentioned that improvements and additions to fishing and can collecting may be added sometime in the future.

Earlier this month, the Stellar Blade team discussed the possibility of a sequel and PC port.

“We are considering various plans for the possibility of producing a sequel. For example, it could be something that complements the story and worldview of this work, or it could be a completely different work,” the director said.

Stellar Blade was released for PlayStation 5 on April 26.