The New Iron Man Game Needs To Keep Spider-Man 2 In Mind

EA has been on top of developing many Marvel games coming out in the near future, including a new Black Panther game, which we hope won’t make the same mistakes as Marvel’s Avengers, and also a new Iron Man game that we haven’t learned a ton about yet. The Marvel video games franchise has been growing quite a bit, especially with games like Spider-Man 2 featuring references to The Defenders, The Avengers, and more. We hope the same will happen with the new Iron Man video game as well.

Something that GameRant pointed out is that EA Motive’s Iron Man game won’t be able to fully walk in the footsteps of Spider-Man, which talked about how while Iron Man might do some solo missions, he is more connected to the group of Avengers than Spider-Man is. Iron Man has had solo games in the past, mainly the Iron Man games that took after his solo movies, though. The last time we saw him in any video game was in Marvel’s Avengers and Marvel’s Midnight Suns where he was seen with the rest of the team.

So, that mains that teh EA Iron Man game will probably be steering toward being a origin story type game or would be set, like the other ones, during the timeline of the first few movies, which would make a lot of sense. We don’t know much about what the plot will be for the game, or when it will release, but we can hope it will be in 2025 or 2026.