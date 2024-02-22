WWE 2K24 Final Roster Confirms Controversial Figures Are “Unplayable”

If you’ve paid attention to the wrestling world in 2024, things have gotten rather chaotic rather quickly. In the case of WWE, a massive scandal occurred concerning their former Chairman, CEO, and owner of World Wrestling Entertainment, Vince McMahon. Just before their premiere event, the Royal Rumble, a massive lawsuit revealed heinous acts McMahon and others within the company did. While we won’t talk about all of them via the explicit nature of things, let’s just say that a form of “human trafficking” and abuse was going on, and this would lead to changes within WWE 2K24, the company’s latest video game which is set to arrive in March.

WWE 2K24 wasn’t just aiming to be a special title; it would honor 40 years of WWE’s biggest event, Wrestlemania. As a part of that, WWE superstar Brock Lesnar was put on the Wrestlemania variant cover for the title. However, he was soon removed from that cover since he was mentioned in the lawsuit. What fans wondered next was whether that would be the only “punishment” for the wrestler.

As VGC has revealed, the final roster for the game doesn’t feature either Vince McMahon or Brock Lesnar. This is key because both men would likely have been featured in the title in one form or another, especially since both Vince McMahon and Brock Lesnar have been part of key Wrestlemania moments that have helped shape the company for better and for worse.

Insiders noted that Brock Lesnar was heavily promoted for the game, and his in-game model was shown off. So, since they couldn’t straight-up remove him from the game, they just made it so players couldn’t be him in the ring. That would seem to imply that whatever matches he had in the Wrestlemania gameplay mode have been made “unplayable” as well.

While some might be mad at this, it’s important to remember that both McMahon and Lesnar have been named in a suit that featured both of them violating women in various ways, including one woman being “given” to Lesnar as part of a contract negotiation!

Should you wonder just how big this lawsuit is getting, more defendants are coming forward, websites are being set up to find more victims, and those who were formerly in WWE have come forward to talk about their own experiences and question, “Who knew what.”

No one should be rewarded for doing harm, and so getting these two out of the video game is the best for all involved.