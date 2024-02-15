EA Sports College Football 25 Gets Release Window

It’s always interesting how the sports world works. We’ve literally just finished one season of a key sport, and another few are about to hit their big stride or start up again. That’s the way it works in many ways, one season goes into the next, and that’s what makes it beautiful. For football fans, the “countdown has begun” to college football returning. Their most recent season ended in January with the Michigan Wolverines coming out on top, and next season will bring even bigger changes. But it’s also going to bring EA Sports College Football 25 to your favorite gaming systems.

For those who are unaware, EA Sports used to have games for both the NFL and NCAA divisions of football, and it allowed fans to connect with their favorite teams no matter the “levels” they were on. Plus, if you ask true football fans, you’ll hear that college football is better than the NFL for multiple reasons, including how the fans resonate with the teams beyond “who is on the squad.”

However, ever since 2014, there hasn’t been a game released on the college side for multiple reasons both on the field and off. But that’s going to change soon, and today, we’ve learned that EA Sports College Football 25 will arrive in the summer, while a special reveal event is coming in May. You can check out the full teaser for the game below:

EA Sports College Football 25 is officially releasing this Summer.



Full reveal coming in May.pic.twitter.com/xTXtinuui1 — KAMI (@Okami13_) February 15, 2024

So what will make this game stand out from the crowd? That remains to be seen. The teaser did show off some of the in-game assets in non-finished form, but it goes beyond that. First, because of the current console capacities, the graphics will look better than ever. Plus, it’s likely that they’ve refined the gameplay, much like EA Sports does with their NFL titles, to help make it the most “complete” game ever put out for college football.

The question that many will ask is how the college athletes will profit from this. One of the reasons that the college game was shut down was because they were using the names and likenesses of the players, but weren’t paying them for it. But with the new NIL rules, that can’t happen anymore, so any profits that the game gets, the players might get too depending on if they’re in the game.

It’s clear that EA Sports wants to capitalize on the love of college football once again, and while we don’t have a release date yet, we know it’s coming soon.