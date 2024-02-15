There Will Be No Nintendo Direct Today

So, did you wake up today hoping that there would be an announcement of a Nintendo Direct? If you did, you weren’t alone in that desire or belief. Throughout the last two weeks, fans have heard rumors non-stop about a Direct that was likely to happen this month, and while it started out with “basic rumors,” things slowly started to shift. First, it was supposed to be a “standard Direct,” then it shifted to possibly being a “Partner’s Showcase,” and maybe even a “mini” Direct! After that, release date rumors sprouted out, and several claimed that the Direct would arrive either on Valentine’s Day or the day after. If you can’t tell, neither happened.

Over on Reddit, gamers are wondering what it all means and are noting how some reliable inside sources noted that there WASN’T going to be a Nintendo Direct this week or possibly even this month! While that might seem like a “panic statement,” there are some things that back that up if you paid attention to Nintendo’s Twitter over the last several days.

First, we got another trailer for Princess Peach Showtime, with the newest trailer highlighting four outfits the princess will wear throughout her game. Why is that relevant? Simply put, this is the kind of trailer that absolutely would’ve been found in a Direct! It would’ve put more of a punctuation on the upcoming title, which comes out next month, and gave people something to talk about.

Then, the Splatoon 3 Side Order Overview trailer was dropped. This helped further break down the title’s gameplay, highlighting the replay value the title will have. Even if Nintendo didn’t want to put the full four-minute trailer within the Direct, they could’ve done a variation of it to get fans excited for the long-awaited DLC.

So that’s two games/DLC that are coming out in the next few months that would’ve definitely been featured on a Direct, and yet they were merely “dropped on Twitter” instead. That doesn’t bode well for a Direct this month.

It doesn’t help that there are rumors about the Nintendo Switch successor getting a release event next month. If that is the case, they likely aren’t going to do a Direct in February, so they can focus on the event in March, where they’ll announce their new console and the games that are going with it.

Either way, as we’ll continue to say until Nintendo announces something, you need to take all rumors and reports with a grain of salt.