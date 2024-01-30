Rumor: Assassin’s Creed Red To Be Revealed And Released In 2024

This could be one of the best games in the franchise.

We have a new rumor about Assassin’s Creed Red that just might reengage fans back to Ubisoft.

Bunny The Villain, an influencer who bills herself as a Ubisoft partner, content creator, game dev and game reviewer, made this tweet with this information:

“[New] #AssassinsCreed Red

It will be the most enjoyable game in the franchise.

World premiere trailer in May 2024.

Gameplay showcase (Ubi Forward) in July 2024.

Official release in November 2024.

Info came to me by a trusted source and I wanted to share it with you!”

Assassin’s Creed Red was announced in February of last year as part of Ubisoft’s plan to annualize the Assassin’s Creed franchise. In the subsequent months, we reported on rumors that the game was planned for release this year.

First, a LinkedIn post was reported across multiple outlets, including GamesRadar. After that, Insider Gaming corroborated this rumor with their sources. But Insider Gaming also claimed that there was a possibility Ubisoft would delay this release to 2025.

Officially, we know just about enough to get excited about this title. We know that the game will be set in the land of the rising sun, and that it is being produced by Ubisoft Quebec. Rumors have been more detailed on what the game will have, but if this specific rumor is true, we shouldn’t have to wait long before we find out the real and official details very soon.

Unfortunately, we also have to acknowledge the allegations surrounding Ubisoft Quebec head Jonathan Dumont. In 2022, former staffers in the company claimed they tried to avoid working at the studio, and working with Dumont, going so far as to leave.

These allegations haven’t really been clarified to the public in a satisfactory manner, but Ubisoft as a whole is itself still facing ongoing investigation and litigation related to similar allegations. We have no other information on this end for now.

The hope among fans is that Assassin’s Creed Red will be moving away from the sprawling open worlds of recent games in the series. Like Assassin’s Creed Mirage, it’s expected to be reasonably smaller, and hopefully a more exciting experience.

The claim that it will be “the most enjoyable game in the franchise” does raise expectations on what Ubisoft has pulled off with this title. Feudal Japan has somehow emerged as a popular setting for 3D action games lately, and it seems developers find endless inspiration in the source material. Hopefully that isn’t just an idle claim.