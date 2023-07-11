Assassin’s Creed Red Evidence Points To 2024 Release

The focus right now might be on Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which is set to launch later this year. But that doesn’t mean Ubisoft is not planning ahead. We know that multiple Assassin’s Creed projects are in the works, but we’re not entirely sure when we’ll be getting our hands on them. If one report is to be believed, we might actually get to dive into another Assassin’s Creed game as early as next year. One of the next games to release set in feudal Japan is nearing its release sooner than you might have expected.

We don’t have very many details right now regarding what Assassin’s Creed Codenamed Red, might bring into the marketplace. There’s likely quite a bit of marketing materials ready to be shared, but Ubisoft won’t want to cast a shadow on their next major installment this year. So right now, the only bits of information we’re getting are coming from job descriptions and Linkedin posts. In fact, thanks to one report from GamesRadar, we’re finding out that a Linkedin post from Arisa Lagunzad has shared insight into a potential release window. Arisa is part of Ubisoft’s business development and brand unit which has posted out in search of sponsorship partners for the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Codenamed Red title. But what makes this post interesting is that Arisa calls it the biggest blockbuster of 2024.

So we might be looking at diving into feudal Japan next year within the Assassin’s Creed franchise. Meanwhile, we’re left waiting for information regarding the game narrative and, of course, see some gameplay footage. But don’t hold your breath on that information releasing anytime soon. This October, we’re getting the launch of Assassin’s Creed Mirage for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. This is also not the only piece of news to come out regarding the popular Ubisoft IP.

Earlier today, we reported on another game installment in the works. Assassin’s Creed Hexe was brought into the limelight again. This is the installment based around Witch Trials, and another Linkedin post for a job opening in the studio noted that this game would leave a lasting mark on the franchise. But much like Assassin’s Creed Codenamed Red, we don’t have much insight into what the game will entail.