Rumor: The Coalition Now Testing Finished Build Of Gears Collection, While Also Working On 2nd Game

It's almost like Microsoft saw these rumors from nearly a decade ago and decided to make them real.

We have a great new update on the latest goings on with Microsoft studio The Coalition.

As shared by MAGG on the latest episode of the Xbox Infinite podcast, they received word on a major update for the long rumored The Gears Of War Collection. In fact, they already have a finished build of the game.

At this time, there is an internal team that is now testing the finished build. All of this suggests that The Coalition is very closer to releasing the game. While we can’t predict how long playtesting and revision will take, we can say that this is the later part of the production process.

If everything does turn out positively at this point moving forward, The Gears Of War Collection could be ready to release sometime between 2024 and 2025. This is not part of the rumor, and we don’t have information on our own. This is an estimate based on the information that is provided to us above.

Rumors about The Gears Of War Collection has been going on for years now. We reported that the rumor was debunked all the way back in 2015. However, Shpeshal Nick Baker revealed last year, eight years after that debunking, that they were working on the game collection after all.

Perhaps it can be said that Microsoft is in a better position to make this collection now than they were nearly a decade ago. Of course, the collection was definitely not going to be as successful if it released on the Xbox One generation of consoles.

Today, Xbox Series X|S has seen better success financially and in winning their loyal fans back. It also has better technology to run such a game collection, with this console generation’s use of SSD memory in particular meaning that players could get through lobbies and jump between games seamlessly.

But, even more than consoles, is the seeming secret of Microsoft’s success, Game Pass. Contrary to fan presumption based on hearsay on innuendo, Game Pass has been a huge success for Xbox. We even know thanks to leaked documents from Microsoft and PlayStation that Xbox brings in more profits from revenue compared to PlayStation.

In the same way that Microsoft fans were certain to play Starfield and Halo Infinite when they hit Game Pass Day One, those fans are definitely going to jump into The Gears Of War Collection the moment it becomes available.

But that’s not all, as MAGG also confirmed that The Coalition is still working on their new IP. The last time we reported on such a project was 2021. And this is another case where an earlier version of this rumor was debunked. It’s funny, but it kind of looks like Microsoft saw the fan demand for these projects they were not working on, and decided to make them real.