Steam Winter Sale Kicks Off December 21

Video games can be expensive. We don’t have to tell you that! I’m sure you’re fully aware of what new AAA games go for now with the latest-generation platforms. That means we’re being extra cautious about what video games we’re throwing money at when they launch. Knowing what games to pick up as they release and which to hold off on is rather crucial to ensure our bank accounts are taking a beating. So, we like to share the details whenever we come across a notable sale or promo. While not active right now, Valve revealed a Steam sale is coming next week.

Just in time for the holiday season, if you’re after some new video games to enjoy on the PC, then you’re in luck. Steam typically has a few sales that fans look out for throughout the year. Those include seasonal sales that will feature a variety of different discounts. Today, Steam has taken to its YouTube channel to reveal that its official Steam Winter Sale 2023 event is coming soon. The released trailer offered a heads-up that the Steam Winter Sale will start on December 21, 2023. From there, you can expect the sale to continue until January 5, 2024. That should give you ample time this holiday season to see if there is anything worth grabbing up before the sale wraps up.

Unfortunately, we must wait until the actual sale kicks off before we know what discounts are offered. With that said, the trailer did highlight some video games that might see steep discounts during this sale promotion. Titles like Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, Dwarf Fortress, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Atomic Heart, and more were highlighted. But that’s likely just barely scraping the surface of what all this sale event might have in store for players.

That said, this sale event will also kick off the official voting for the Steam Awards. Players can vote on their favorite games released so far this year. This is also across various categories, including Game of the Year, Most Innovative Gameplay, and Outstanding Story-Rich Game. You can view the different categories and games nominated below.

Steam Awards 2023

Game of the Year Award

Baldur’s Gate 3

FC24

Resident Evil 4

Hogwarts Legacy

Lethal Company

VR Game of the Year Award

F123

Ghost of Tabor

I Expect You To Die 3

Gorilla Tag

Labyrinthe

Labor of Love Award

Rust

Red Dead Redemption 2

Deep Rock Galactic

Dota 2

Apex Legends

Best Game on Steam Deck Award

Dredge

The Outlast Trials

Brotato

Diablo IV

Hogwarts Legacy

Better With Friends Award

Sunkenland

Lethal Company

Warhammer 40,000 Darktide

Party Animals

Sons of the Forest

Outstanding Visual Style Award

Atomic Heart

Cocoon

Darkest Dungeon 2

Inward

High on Life

Most Innovative Gameplay Award

Contraband Police

Shadows of Doubt

Remnant 2

Starfield

Your Only Move Is Hustle

Best Game You Suck At Award

FC24

Lords of the Fallen

Overwatch 2

Street Fighter 6

Sifu

Best Soundtrack Award

Persona 5 Tactica

Chants of Sennaar

Pizza Tower

Hi-Fi Rush

The Last of Us Part I

Outstanding Story-Rich Game Award

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Resident Evil 4

Love is All Around

Lies of P

Baldur’s Gate 3

Sit Back and Relax Award

Potion Craft

Cities Skylines II

Train Sim World 4

Dave The Diver

Coral Island