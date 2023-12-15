Steam Winter Sale Kicks Off December 21

Video games can be expensive. We don’t have to tell you that! I’m sure you’re fully aware of what new AAA games go for now with the latest-generation platforms. That means we’re being extra cautious about what video games we’re throwing money at when they launch. Knowing what games to pick up as they release and which to hold off on is rather crucial to ensure our bank accounts are taking a beating. So, we like to share the details whenever we come across a notable sale or promo. While not active right now, Valve revealed a Steam sale is coming next week.
Just in time for the holiday season, if you’re after some new video games to enjoy on the PC, then you’re in luck. Steam typically has a few sales that fans look out for throughout the year. Those include seasonal sales that will feature a variety of different discounts. Today, Steam has taken to its YouTube channel to reveal that its official Steam Winter Sale 2023 event is coming soon. The released trailer offered a heads-up that the Steam Winter Sale will start on December 21, 2023. From there, you can expect the sale to continue until January 5, 2024. That should give you ample time this holiday season to see if there is anything worth grabbing up before the sale wraps up.
Unfortunately, we must wait until the actual sale kicks off before we know what discounts are offered. With that said, the trailer did highlight some video games that might see steep discounts during this sale promotion. Titles like Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, Dwarf Fortress, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Atomic Heart, and more were highlighted. But that’s likely just barely scraping the surface of what all this sale event might have in store for players.
That said, this sale event will also kick off the official voting for the Steam Awards. Players can vote on their favorite games released so far this year. This is also across various categories, including Game of the Year, Most Innovative Gameplay, and Outstanding Story-Rich Game. You can view the different categories and games nominated below.
Steam Awards 2023
Game of the Year Award
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- FC24
- Resident Evil 4
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Lethal Company
VR Game of the Year Award
- F123
- Ghost of Tabor
- I Expect You To Die 3
- Gorilla Tag
- Labyrinthe
Labor of Love Award
- Rust
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Dota 2
- Apex Legends
Best Game on Steam Deck Award
- Dredge
- The Outlast Trials
- Brotato
- Diablo IV
- Hogwarts Legacy
Better With Friends Award
- Sunkenland
- Lethal Company
- Warhammer 40,000 Darktide
- Party Animals
- Sons of the Forest
Outstanding Visual Style Award
- Atomic Heart
- Cocoon
- Darkest Dungeon 2
- Inward
- High on Life
Most Innovative Gameplay Award
- Contraband Police
- Shadows of Doubt
- Remnant 2
- Starfield
- Your Only Move Is Hustle
Best Game You Suck At Award
- FC24
- Lords of the Fallen
- Overwatch 2
- Street Fighter 6
- Sifu
Best Soundtrack Award
- Persona 5 Tactica
- Chants of Sennaar
- Pizza Tower
- Hi-Fi Rush
- The Last of Us Part I
Outstanding Story-Rich Game Award
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Resident Evil 4
- Love is All Around
- Lies of P
- Baldur’s Gate 3
Sit Back and Relax Award
- Potion Craft
- Cities Skylines II
- Train Sim World 4
- Dave The Diver
- Coral Island