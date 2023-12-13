Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Launches Multiplayer Free Trial This Week

It's easy to take for granted that multiplayer made this game one of the most successful titles of 2023.

Activision is going to have a free trial for multiplayer on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, the free trial will go live from December 14, 2023 at 10 AM PT, to December 18, 2023 at 10 AM PT.

These maps, modes, and playlists will be available during the duration of the trial:

6v6 Core Maps: Terminal, Rust, Highrise, Shipment, Afghan, Meat.

Ground War Maps: Popov Power, Orlov Military Base, Levin Resort.

Core Modes: Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Ground War, War.

Playlists: Rustment 24/7 (Shipment and Rust), War Mode, 6v6 Moshpit (featuring Highrise, Meat, Afghan, Terminal), Ground War, Modern Warfare Zombies.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is a pivotal title in the franchise, as the first game to be published under Microsoft, following the finalization of Microsoft’s deal to acquire Call of Duty’s parent company, Activision Blizzard King.

Because Activision was not sure if the deal was going to be finalized by the end of this year, they made a call to convert what was originally planned to be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 DLC, and turn it to a full standalone release.

This decision, as we know, would have some bad consequences for this release, but the press may be somewhat exaggerating how badly it turned out. For one, Infinity Ward and Sledgehammer Games actually succeeded to get the game out on time. In spite of the comparative shortness of the narrative campaign, it didn’t actually release in a broken state.

But most importantly, Activision was still able to deliver a swath of multiplayer that demonstrated the real value of the title. The game’s poor reviews painted a misleading picture of the state of the game, as they had focused on early access to the admittedly short campaign.

As we now know, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 still turned out to be a successful release. While selling lower than Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, it’s still one of the most profitable games of 2023, one of the biggest years for video game releases. It can be hardly considered a flop. All things considered, Activision managed to pull off the very difficult trick of getting this game out in a satisfactory enough state to sell at expectations, in a very short period of development time.

We have started reporting on rumors for the next Call of Duty title, supposedly titled Call of Duty Black Ops: Gulf War. That will presumably be Call of Duty’s real coming out party under Microsoft, but in the meantime, Activision is keeping fans satisfied with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now.