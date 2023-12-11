Hideo Kojima OD Teaser Also Referenced Silent Hill

The Game Awards last week might have been overshadowed by the earlier trailer announcement for Grand Theft Auto VI. However, that doesn’t mean the award ceremony didn’t have a couple of notable trailers to pique player’s attention. Hideo Kojima stopped by the award ceremony to tease Kojima Productions’ latest game project. We know that the studio was working on Death Stranding 2, but that wasn’t the project Hideo was teasing. Instead, the iconic game developer took the opportunity to highlight a game being developed in partnership with Xbox. However, this footage might have another teaser within it that players are uncovering.

OD, previously known as Overdose, is a game being released under Kojima Productions. Little is known about the game quite yet outside of it being developed with the help of Microsoft. Hideo Kojima previously noted that he required Microsoft simply because they had the technology to help make his vision come to fruition. So, exactly what OD will bring players is a mystery but exciting nonetheless. The trailer released during The Game Awards didn’t offer much insight at all. Instead, we had two actors speaking phrases, but that was about all there was to highlight.

That was until recently, as thanks to VGC, we found out that this footage also references Silent Hill. It’s a bit of a puzzle to solve, but if you notice the man speaking, small letters are hidden within his mouth. Those letters are brief, but after fans noticed, they found that these letters spelled out Atami. Again, thanks to VGC, we’re discovering that this is a Japanese city located in Shizuoka Prefecture. Digging into the Kanji spelling of Shizuoka, it essentially breaks down to the words silent and hill.

So now fans are wondering just what this might be about. Could OD be a title based on the Silent Hill franchise? Otherwise, this could just be another nod from Hideo Kojima over the Silent Hills project that was killed off. If you don’t recall, Hideo Kojima was previously working on a new Silent Hill game under Konami. However, the two split ways from each other, sparking Kojima to open up his own studio.

Meanwhile, the Silent Hills project was scrapped. Fortunately, for fans of the Silent Hill franchise, there is a new push to bring this IP back into the limelight. We have a few game projects in the works, including a remake of Silent Hill 2 by Bloober Team.