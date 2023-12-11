Grand Theft Auto VI Devs Gets Demands For Compensation

Fans of the Grand Theft Auto franchise had waited for years to get a look at what the next mainline installment would take them. Grand Theft Auto V launched back in 2013, and since then, we’ve been mainly stuck in Los Santos. But last month, Rockstar Games confirmed that a trailer would arrive this month. This trailer would be our first official look into Grand Theft Auto VI, and while the footage arrived a day earlier than initially planned, it didn’t stop viewers from immediately logging on to YouTube to watch. In fact, this footage was so heavily viewed that it broke records.

This footage was under two minutes long, but it still had quite a massive influx of fan videos showing up afterward. Fans tried their best to look for clues about what the game could entail and callbacks to past installments. There were even some notable reaction videos posted by a former Rockstar Games developer to help offer some insight into the upcoming game. Regardless, there’s one person in particular who is not keen on their likeness being potentially ripped off. I’m sure you viewed the Florida Joker popping up in the game in a small scene.

That would be the individual heavily tattooed on their face. Well, the person who was likely used to create this character has surfaced online demanding millions of dollars in compensation. Thanks to Tech4Gamers, we’re discovering that the individual has posted online that they are owed money for their likeness being used. It’s not too surprising that we’re seeing some individuals getting characters added to the game. Grand Theft Auto is a franchise that likes to parody some of the events and individuals from the real world. However, they also have a rather strong legal team, and getting compensation in the past has not been easy.

So it’s likely an uphill battle to get Rockstar Games to fetch over some money. Of course, this is just the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI. We might see even more cameos or other likenesses from the real world in the game. We’ll just have to wait and see if this ends up being the case or not. Currently, Grand Theft Auto VI is set to launch sometime in 2025. You’ll find it available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S console platforms when it is released. Meanwhile, PC players are waiting to see just how long they might be waiting for a version of the game to arrive on their platform. If you haven’t caught the trailer yet, you’ll find the Grand Theft Auto VI announcement footage in the video embedded below.