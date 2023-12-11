System Shock Remake Gets Overwhelmingly Positive Score On Steam, Console Ports Up Next

Gamers may not have noticed but this caps a big year for Nightdive.

Nightdive CEO Stephen Kick has a huge update about System Shock Remake.

System Shock Remake released on PC on May 20, 2023, across the different platforms possible, on Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. Stephen just shared this tweet to mark how it has done at the end of the year:

“Thank you for playing System Shock which now sits at almost 6k reviews and an, “Overwhelmingly Positive” score.

Xbox and Playstation are on the horizon.”

Nightdive’s remakes and remasters of 1990s / 2000s first person shooters are pretty well regarded by gamers, but they certainly don’t have the visibility of games from the big AAAs, or the first party games. So there was a real risk of System Shock Remake getting lost in the shuffle.

But Nightdive can count their blessings that they had enough players who bought and played the game to get an Overwhelming Positive score on Steam, from 6,000 reviews. As noted above, bigger games can definitely boast of bigger numbers, but it’s clear that Nightdive can consider System Shock Remake a success.

And this is a big deal for Nightdive, as this was a project that underwent a messy development, even harder than the usual delayed AAA. Nightdive’s own feasibility as a company went into question. This was because Nightdive tried to scope the project too much, without having the money to really make the game as big as they had hoped.

While fans can lament the loss of the bigger System Shock Remake that they could have made, it was remarkable that they were able to turn things around and still make a good game out of it. It’s clear that this experience was also pivotal for the company, as they also agreed to be acquired by Atari this year (the one that used to be Infogrames).

So we do have to owe up for a mistake in our reporting. While Nightdive was usually good with making a simultaneous launch for their remakes across PC and console platforms, because of the scope of this project, they actually were not able to do that this time. We had mistakenly reported a few times that the game was also coming to consoles last May, and we apologize for the error.

So Kick is now on the record that they are working on the Xbox and PlayStation ports next. It’s possible that this port will come to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 as much as Xbox Series and PlayStation 5, based on the system requirements on PC.

For now, Stephen hasn’t committed to release dates for consoles, but at least he reassured us that these ports are still coming. We hope to report when these console dates do get confirmed in the future.