System Shock Remake Releasing On PC This May, Console Versions TBD

NightDive has proven more than capable of getting their remakes and ports out in the highest quality, so it's just a matter of waiting.

NightDive Studios has shared an update for their System Shock Remake. It will be releasing on PC this coming May 30, 2023.

They shared this message on Steam:

“HACKERS!

The wait is (almost) over. The PC edition of System Shock – the fully fledged remake of the groundbreaking original from 1994 – will be released on 30 May

this year.

We had hoped to bring the game to market by the end of March, but that turned out to be just beyond our reach; we are after all merely human (unlike Shodan!)

As you all know, we’ve taken the classic gameplay from the original game and added stunning HD visuals, revamped controls, and a totally new interface. The game features never-before-seen enemies, gameplay tweaks, and a new hacking system that’ll keep you on your toes.

You’ll be facing off against the infamous villain, SHODAN, once again, and trust us, it’s a delightfully evil experience.

Your mission? To save Earth from certain doom! You’ll need to use all your stealth, cunning, and futuristic weaponry to navigate the Citadel Station.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan of the original game or a newcomer to the franchise, the System Shock remake has something for everyone.

The PC edition of System Shock is available to pre-order via Steam, GOG and the Epic Games Store – and includes a free copy of the upcoming System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition for all early buyers. The newly released Steam Next Fest playable demo can be found on the respective storefronts.

Console editions of System Shock will be released on PlayStation 4|5 and Xbox One and Series S|X in due course; more details on this when we have them.”

As noted by Video Games Chronicle, NightDive disclosed to the public that the rights to make a System Shock 3 do not lie with them, but now belong to Chinese conglomerate TenCent.

They retain the rights to finish this current remake, as well as a planned remake of System Shock 2. As part of that work, NightDive also made the earlier versions of the original games available on modern platforms, updated to work on modern systems. If this is starting to get a little confusing, I ran down every NightDive project related to System Shock here.

A System Shock 3 ultimately may or may not get made. Fans should keep their attention on NightDive’s current System Shock projects for now. NightDive have carved out a niche for themselves as the studio that’s been bringing back the shooters of the late 1990s to 2000s, and this is without a doubt their most ambitious project yet.

They have more than enough technical chops to get those promised console ports made in due time. They could even bring it to a Nintendo platform down the line, whether that’s the Switch or its successor.