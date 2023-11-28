Project M Doesn’t Look Like A QTE Game With Its Latest Trailer

Korea could very much be the next hub of future AAA game studios.

NCSoft has shared a new trailer for their second upcoming project, Project M.

As reported by Insider Gaming, NCSoft describes this as an ‘interactive movie game.’ They say that the focus is more on story than general gameplay, but it will have quick time events to move it along.

However, the trailer certainly shows that Project M will be more than just one more quick time event based game. In fact, we can see the lead character pick up a shotgun as it switches to a third person shooter.

But the trailer is an interesting experience in general. We see a segment where the lead character fights several enemies, including a woman who has seemingly been turned into a monster, in what looks like an abandoned amusement park. However, we also see an abrupt cut to a daytime shot of the amusement park, very much in operation on a sunny day.

So, this trailer already inserts the seed that the game offers a story with an unreliable narrator, or even, an entirely unreliable narrative. For NCSoft, one of many companies more well known in their home country of Korea than in the West, it’s a huge coming out party to introduce themselves to a new market.

As we now know from games like PUBG and Lies of P, Korean game companies are indeed more than ready to make games for a global audience. While they have spent most of their time making games for Koreans, they have also already spent enough time studying games made outside Korea, and have the experience to adapt to that newer, bigger market.

NCSoft is producing Project M alongside Project LLL, which seems to be an even more ambitious project. Project LLL is a third party shooter MMO, set in an alternate Korea where monsters have taken over the modern city of Seoul. You can read more about it here.

With Project M and Project LLL, NCSoft is hoping to accomplish the same thing Krafton and Neowiz did with transitioning successfully to making games around the world. For sure, the graphics and presentation already clearly indicate a level of maturation that Mytona Fntastic, the controversial developers of The Day Before, are only pretending that they are able to demonstrate.

As to whether Project M and Project LLL will be successful, or whether they will even release at all, depends entirely on NCSoft. Hopefully, they’ll be able to show the world what they can really do.

You can watch Project M’s trailer below.