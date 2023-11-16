NCSoft Shares Our First Look At Shooter MMO Project LLL

This is NCSoft's latest attempt to make it in the West.

NCSoft has shared its first official trailer for Project LLL.

If you may remember, NCSoft announced Project LLL around the same time last year. Without showing us any footage, we already knew that this was to be an open world MMO third person shooter.

We also knew that the scenario was set in an alternate reality Seoul, where “humans, mutants and powerful demons from different eras and different levels of technological progress meet on a single stage.”

NCSoft decided to buck the trend of free to play battle royale that was prevalent in the industry, including their own native Korea. Krafton, another Korean video game company, is the publisher of PUBG.

NCSoft’s specialty is MMOs, and in that capacity they were the publisher of the Lineage games, City of Heroes, Guild Wars, and more. Notably, the company was ahead of other Korean studios in entering the Western video game market, but they have yet to really grab a foothold.

In fact, the studio has had more than a few troubles run their way because of their failed Western incursions. For example, they partnered with legendary game developer Richard Garriott, to help adapt their Lineage games to the West, and to publish Garriott’s Tabula Rasa. However, that relationship ended acrimoniously after Tabula Rasa was shut down. Garriott successfully sued them because of his termination, to the tune of millions of dollars. Other missteps include Wildstar and City of Heroes.

Today, Project LLL is a fresh start for the studio, that does look like it has a lot of potential. Lies of P has demonstrated that Korean game studios can now successfully make games that will sell to a global audience. Perhaps it is because Korean gamers themselves have finally taken to game consoles, after years of Korean gaming primarily happening on PC and mobile.

The trailer demonstrates NCSoft’s highly polished presentation, with visuals and a AAA audio landscape building Project LLL’s stark post calamity world in front of us. Or is it already post-apocalyptic?

As reported by Gematsu, NCSOFT’s Seeder Jaehyun Bae says of the game:

“You can immerse yourself in the open world, wielding a wide array of weapons and skill combinations. This is the unique feature of [Project LLL], offering players an unparalleled shooting game experience.”

If you’re a shooter fan, you can see the influence of Western science fiction shooters, like Destiny 2 and Anthem, onto Project LLL. But Project LLL does also have its own unique flavor, with pitched fights against humanoid enemies that don’t just boil down to cover shooting. You are seen taking advantage of elevation in some scenarios, and even using a mech to take other mechs or shoot down helicopters.

Project LLL is planned for release on PC and consoles. You can watch the trailer below.