Xbox Game Pass Is Losing 7 Games

Xbox Game Pass is an incredible subscription service if you’re on the latest-generation Xbox Series X/S platforms. The collection of games that suddenly opens up with this service is fantastic if you want to avoid picking up games individually. Best of all, we know each month, we’ll get two waves of free video games that are added into the mix. However, it’s worth noting that you’ll also find that this collection of games will not stay forever. Instead, games leave the subscription regularly. With each wave of games that are added to the service, we’re also given a heads-up on what games are leaving.

Today, we reported on the new games that were added to the subscription service. Wave 2 is unveiled, but alongside those game reveals, we also were given notice of what’s leaving. There are a total of seven games that will be leaving the subscription service this month. So, if you haven’t had the chance to try these games out, you still have time. Likewise, there is an incentive to give them at least a chance. But first, let’s go over what video games are being removed.

Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving November 30

Anvil (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Battlefield 1943 (Console) EA Play

Battlefield: Bad Company (Console) EA Play

Battlefield: Bad Company 2 (Console and PC) EA Play

Disc Room (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Eastward (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Grid (Console) EA Play

These games are set to leave on November 30, 2023, so you have time to try them out. As mentioned, there is an incentive to give them a chance despite going away. If you find a game enjoyable and want to keep it in your game library, then a special discount is offered to purchase the games, leaving the service. This will help save you a bit of money and allow you to continue enjoying these games after they are no longer available on the Game Pass service.

It’s a bit of a double-edged sword for Game Pass. We know that first-party Xbox titles will remain on the subscription service. However, those third-party games will typically leave the subscription service after so long. If you didn’t catch what is being added in this month’s second wave of Xbox Game Pass titles, we’ll list them below.

Xbox Game Pass November 2023 Wave 2

Coral Island (Cloud and Xbox Series X/S) November 14

Persona 5 Tactica (Cloud, Console, and PC) November 17

Dune: Spice Wars (Cloud and Console) November 28

Rollerdrome (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S) November 28