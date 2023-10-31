Xbox Game Pass November 2023 Wave 1 Unveiled

Xbox Game Pass is quite a popular subscription service, especially if you’re on the most recent Xbox Series X/S platforms. The consoles pair up great with the subscription service as it opens up a massive collection of video games. Each month, we know that there are two waves of video games revealed. These waves are a collection of titles that offer players a bit more bang for their buck. Since we’re at the last day of October, we’re finally given the official reveal of November’s first wave. This wave will add a variety of video games that will hopefully keep your interest for the first few weeks into the coming month.

As mentioned, there are two waves of video games that are added each month. So, if you find the first wave for the month of November to be lackluster, then there is also the second wave coming our way midway into the month. We don’t know what that wave will contain, but here are the video games revealed for this first wave below. You’ll also get a notice on what platforms the game will be accessible along with the official release date.

Xbox Game Pass November 2023 Wave 1

Thirsty Suitors (Cloud, Console, PC) – November 2

Football Manager 2024 (PC) – November 6

Football Manager 2024 Console (Cloud, Console, PC) – November 6

Dungeons 4 (Cloud, Console, PC) – November 9

Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (Cloud, Console, PC) – November 9

Wild Hearts (Cloud, Console, PC) EA Play – November 9

Spirittea (Cloud, Console, PC) – November 13

Coral Island (Cloud, Xbox Series X/S) – November 14

Again, hopefully, there is something here that will keep you busy until either the next wave of games is unveiled or until your next major game on the radar drops. Fortunately, since these games are all included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can try any of the games. Most of them even support cloud gameplay, so you don’t even have to download anything to at least try them out before deciding to add them to your console’s storage drive. With that said, if you missed out on what was recently added from October, we’ll include both waves below.

Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 October 2023 Additions

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (Cloud, Xbox Series X/S) October 4

Forza Motorsport (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S) October 10

From Space (Cloud, Console, PC) October 12

Like A Dragon: Ishin! (Cloud, Console, PC) October 17

Xbox Game Pass October Wave 2

F1 Manager 2023 (Cloud, Console, PC) – October 19

Cities: Skylines II (PC) – October 24

Dead Space (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) EA Play – October 26

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (Cloud, Console) – October 26

Mineko’s Night Market (Cloud, Console, PC) – October 26

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale (Cloud, Console, PC) – October 31

Jusant (Cloud, Console, PC) – October 31