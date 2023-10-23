Rumor: Ubisoft Working On A Far Cry Extraction Shooter

There are probably quite a few extraction shooters in development and unannounced right now.

A new rumor has appeared that Ubisoft is making an extraction shooter in the Far Cry franchise.

As reported by Insider Gaming, this game is being developed separately from Far Cry 7. Apparently both were originally under one banner, but the project split into two after management and the scope for the projects changed direction.

Both are being produced by Ubisoft Montreal. It seems highly likely, though unconfirmed here, that the changes that the project went through are partly because of Ubisoft’s own inner turmoil, that has led to former management being charged for mishandling sexual misconduct allegations. We will have to assume for now that this project no longer has such issues.

The game is set in a fictional Alaskan setting, with the original name Alashnica. Players are lured to the region and told they would be freed, only to learn that Alashnica is a lawless land.

There seems to be a survival game element to the Far Cry extraction shooter as well. Players will have to collect resources around Alashnica, including weapon parts, medicine from plants, even hunting animals to make leather gear.

The game can also be played solo or in teams, with a Hideout functioning as base of operations. This will also be a stash for all the resources that have been gathered. The Far Cry extraction shooter has permadeath, but while you will lose all weapons and resources on hand when you die, you will still have what you left behind in the Hideout when you respawn.

The game design is about resource gathering and leveling up. Players can level up by fulfilling Contracts, and this will also allow them to purchase perks, though there aren’t any more details on how perks work.

This shooter is scheduled for Alpha in 2024, and to release with Far Cry 7 on April 2025. Insider Gaming clarifies, however, that these plans can change, based on the progress of the project.

This rumor follows news that Bungie’s first game under Sony, Marathon, will be an extraction shooter, and of course, the success of such games out in the market now. Fans will likely point to the likes of Escape from Tarkov and Deep Rock Galactic for these, but if we were honest, Call of Duty Warzone 2’s DMZ might low key be the biggest influence here.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 is bigger than DMZ, but the industry is definitely paying attention to how successful the mode is in particular. There are likely even more extraction shooters based on the biggest franchises on the way, that have simply not yet been announced.