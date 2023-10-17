Analysts Suspect Sony Is Feeling Pressure After Activision Blizzard Acquisition

When it comes to Sony, there is plenty of speculation that the company is seeking a big move. Since Microsoft revealed they were interested in Activision Blizzard, which cost them over $68 billion, Sony has been vocal against the deal. It was mainly due to one franchise, and that was Call of Duty. However, after several back-and-forths and court cases, regulators have signed off on the deal. The CMA was the last one to give their approval, which Microsoft was waiting for. That happened last week, and fans might wonder if Sony is stepping up to bat with their big purchase.

It’s going to be endless speculation as we wait to see what, if any, mergers might come from the folks over at PlayStation. Gamesindustry.biz recently spoke with a few analysts who all commented on some areas they believe Sony could go after. It’s, again, just speculation, but it does provide a bit more insight into what other individuals are considering Sony’s next big steps. For instance, Midia Research’s Karol Severin doesn’t believe there is a major acquisition like Take-Two in the sights for Sony. Instead, Karol looks at the impressive content catalog that Sony has in their possession.

Karol went on to suggest that Sony could compete against Microsoft by offering their video games in a subscription service. Currently, Microsoft is offering players the ability to gain access to all of their first-party video games through Xbox Game Pass. Sony, on the other hand, doesn’t offer a similar alternative. As a result, Karol noted that it would be difficult for Sony to compete with Microsoft on games only.

Sony has one of the most impressive content catalogues on Earth. Bringing it together in a subscription offering for example could pose a solid competitive answer to Xbox’s cross-platform efforts. It will be increasingly difficult to compete with Microsoft on games only. The only response for Sony on the games-only side would be buying something really big like Take-Two, but that is unlikely. Karol Severin – Gamesindustry.biz

Meanwhile, Harding-Rolls noted that the strategy will still rely on moving $70 blockbuster. However, they also stated that Sony is likely under pressure, and it could lead them to make more acquisitions for PlayStation. That could come in a series of smaller studios being acquired or a massive purchase, much like how we just saw with Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard. Of course, it would be curious if those games would also land on competitor platforms, much like how Call of Duty will continue to see its release on the PlayStation platform for the next decade.