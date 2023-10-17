Xbox Game Pass October Wave 2 Revealed

Xbox Game Pass has proven to be a popular subscription service, especially if you’re on the Xbox Series X/S console. With Xbox Game Pass, you’re instantly unlocking a massive collection of video game titles to enjoy at your leisure. Pair this subscription with an Xbox Series S, and you have a perfect entry point for next-generation console gaming. Each month, we get two waves, which are essentially sets of games revealed to be coming onto the service soon. We’re midway into October, and that means we’ve been waiting for the second wave of Xbox Game Pass titles to be unveiled.

If you’re waiting for the next set of games to be unveiled, then check out the official list lineup for the remainder of this month below. Just as you might have expected, a horror title is added into the mix if you own a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. This not only gives you all the titles that normally come with Xbox Game Pass but also a collection of titles for EA Play. As a result, you can expect Dead Space, which is a horror title well worth playing through for the spooky Halloween season.

Xbox Game Pass October Wave 2

F1 Manager 2023 (Cloud, Console, PC) – October 19

Cities: Skylines II (PC) – October 24

Dead Space (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) EA Play – October 26

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (Cloud, Console) – October 26

Mineko’s Night Market (Cloud, Console, PC) – October 26

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale (Cloud, Console, PC) – October 31

Jusant (Cloud, Console, PC) – October 31

This also comes with a notice of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate perks. The latest perk with the Xbox Game Pass premium tier is a 75-day pass to Crunchyroll Mega Fan, which will be available to claim until October 20, 2023. Meanwhile, you’ll also find a perk access to the Season of Celebration Pack for Smite, which can be accessed now. With that said, if you need a refresher on what games came earlier this month through the first wave, then you can view the additions below.

Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 October 2023 Additions