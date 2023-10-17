Phasmophobia Console Release Has Been Delayed

We’re in the spooky season right now, and chances are you’re spending this month dwelling in the horror genre. Whether it’s thriller television series, movies, or games, now is the perfect time to spend some time getting scared. Unfortunately, if you were hopeful to get your hands on Phasmophobia on console, then you’re of luck. This month, the game was slated to be released for consoles, but it has since been delayed. Here is what the developers had to say about the recent release pushback.

Taking to Steam, the development team behind the hit indie horror game unveiled that they had to push the console release further. If you recall, the offices of the Kinect Games studio were caught up in a fire. That moved development back initially, but they worked remotely until they established a new office. Kinetic Games was hopeful that they could get a port for Phasmophobia out for Xbox Series X/S and the PlayStation 5 platforms this month. That would have been a solid game to pick up with your friends during this Halloween season, but unfortunately, you’ll have to stick with the PC release.

Within the update post on Steam, the development team only noted that they have encountered some unforeseen challenges in adapting the game for consoles. As a result, they are finding themselves with more work to get through before a console release is ready. So, while it’s unfortunate that we won’t see Phasmophobia for consoles this month, it’s reassuring that the developers are still working through the game. That means we’re not looking at any danger of this game being killed off for consoles; we just have to wait a little while longer. With that said, there’s no release window given for the console release, so it could be that we might not see the title launch within 2023.

While console players are going to be left without when it comes to the game for this Halloween, there is an update landing on the game for PC. Maple Lodge Campsite location has been reworked, and a new challenge will have players brewing up a potion within their own cauldron. If you haven’t played this game before, Phasmophobia blew up in popularity thanks to streamers highlighting the gameplay experience. Within the title, players are tasked as ghost hunters who must identify the type of ghost haunting an area. We don’t have a Before You Buy video coverage of the game, but you can view a trailer for the title in the video below.