Xbox Game Pass Will See 6 Games Removed This Month

Xbox Game Pass has been a great subscription service, especially on the latest-generation Xbox consoles. If you’re already on the service, then you know today, we saw a new batch of games unveiled for the month. Each month, we see two waves of video games added to the service. So, while it’s great we have a heads up of what new games we can expect for the month, there’s also the reveal of a collection of games being removed from the service. Fortunately, Xbox does give players an incentive to check out some of these games that are being removed.

Each wave comes with a selection of video games being removed from the service. These games are third-party titles that are offered through Xbox Game Pass. We already know that we won’t see the removal of first-party Microsoft titles from the service outside of potential licensing issues that could arise. If you recall, we saw that happen with Remedy Entertainment’s Quantum Break. Fortunately, the licensing issues were resolved, and the game was added to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

However, for the games that are third-party releases that are leaving the service, Xbox offers a special 20% discount to purchase these games before they are removed. It’s a special membership discount, so you need to be a subscriber to Xbox Game Pass before you can gain access to these discounts. This is great for players who might have just discovered a game they enjoy being removed or a title that they want to keep in their game library. All you have to do is purchase these games with the 20% discount before they are removed.

Xbox Game Pass Leaving October 31

Gunfire Reborn

Kill It With Fire

Persona 5 Royale

Signals

Solasta Crown of the Magister

Fortunately, the bright side of all this is that we have a new collection of games coming to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. If you missed out on the games that are coming to the service through the second wave, then check out the list of newly confirmed games below. Hopefully, there’s something here for you to enjoy until the next wave of games is unveiled this coming November.

Xbox Game Pass October Wave 2