Nintendo Is Releasing A Physical Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass

There are certainly quite a few staple video games on the Nintendo Switch. These are the games that players will likely be recommended to pick up alongside the console. While most of us might be waiting for the next console successor to be unveiled, there is still quite an active community of players going through some rather older games now on the Nintendo Switch. One of the games that blew up in popularity on the Nintendo Switch is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. This is not necessarily a new game as it’s an enhanced version of Mario Kart 8, a title launched on the Nintendo Wii U. However, people still love this game, and it’s still a big seller for Nintendo years later.

After a few years into the Nintendo Switch lifecycle, quite a few fans were growing tired of the same experience on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. While the game was a blast to play, there were growing desires for Nintendo to release another installment. However, to tie fans over a bit longer, Nintendo instead opted to introduce a booster course pass. This is a series of courses and even character additions that would get added into the game. These courses were released periodically, and players were getting a new version of some of the previous classic Mario Kart courses that were featured in past installments.

That booster course pass was a digital release, and it’s still active today. We know that the next set of courses will be the last this holiday season. However, if you never picked up the booster course pass, then Nintendo is releasing a physical release to retailers. Thanks to Traxion, we discovered that this box set will land in the marketplace on October 6, 2023. This is before the final set of courses come out for the game. However, don’t expect the physical game to be attached.

Oddly enough, there’s not a version releasing that contains this new set of courses alongside the physical game. We’re also waiting to see just how much this might set players back when it launches, but instead, expect a download code voucher. This will allow players to download the courses online for their game. Meanwhile, there are some additional physical goodies to encourage the purchase. The box will include stickers, pin badgers, and themed art cards.