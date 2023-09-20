Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Getting New Update Next Month To Help With DLC

The Pokemon Company had its first big release of 2023 via the launch of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC, known as “The Teal Mask.” The content is the first part of the “Hidden Treasure Of Area Zero” content that will continue via the second part, called “The Indigo Disk.” The first part of the DLC took players to a new land full of Pokemon and mysteries. However, despite the content’s seemingly successful launch, the title is already going to get an update to fix issues. This was revealed by the game’s Japanese Twitter account, and they highlighted some of the things that would be fixed.

One of the issues has to deal with certain ‘victories not being recorded’ despite you defeating a trainer. There were also issues with bringing in Pokemon from other titles into the game despite being able to do it in a previous version. The update is scheduled to arrive in the first part of October. Sadly, this isn’t the first time that The Pokemon Company has had to make fixes to their ninth generation of Pocket Monsters.

In fact, when Gen 9 launched, it was by and large the most troubled launch in the company’s history. Gamers were coming across so many bugs that they posted about them online for all to see. While The Pokemon Company promised to fix all of these woes, many gamers can easily state that The Teal Mask DLC also features many of these flaws.

For example, framerate issues cause Pokemon animations to glitch out. There are also “pop-in” textures, shadows, characters, and more that can happen at any time, including the game’s cutscenes, and even during Pokemon battles, there are issues. One that has popped up for some is the game’s camera clipping into the ground and showing off the “under space” that gamers aren’t meant to see.

Hopefully, more updates for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will fix these issues, as the DLC content is meant to deliver more meaningful experiences for players. In The Teal Mask, gamers will go to Kitakami, where there’s an ancient legend about four Pokemon and their importance to the people. You’ll meet new people like Carmine and Kieran, who are deeply tied to the DLC’s plot. Furthermore, there are tons of Pokemon to catch that aren’t in the base game.

That includes all new evolutions and versions of Pokemon that you can only find in Kitakami. You can get the DLC now on Nintendo Switch.