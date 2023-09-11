Call of Duty 2025 Industry Insider Claims Black Ops 2 Maps Are Returning

Call of Duty fans are waiting on the next mainline entry to the franchise this year, but that hasn’t slowed down rumors of what’s coming after. With such a long-running franchise that has fans worldwide, it’s not surprising we’re already talking about what’s coming in 2025. That’s right, 2025’s release and not the upcoming 2024 release. So, you are best to take this as nothing more than a rumor right now. However, here’s what’s being shared online right now and what the future might hold for this IP.

We know that this year, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is coming, and that’s a direct sequel to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. It seems that the next two installments will be based around Call of Duty: Black Ops. But what’s specifically being rumored right now is that Call of Duty 2025 will feature remastered maps from Call of Duty: Black Ops II. That’s also a trend being followed from the upcoming release for this year. If you recall, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will feature all sixteen maps remastered from the 2009 release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

This is very likely to change within the next 2 years, but COD 2025 seems to be like MWIII but for Treyarch's 2024 title, featuring BO2 multiplayer map remasters. pic.twitter.com/kvW3VcpTOz — bob. (@el_bobberto) September 10, 2023

We’re finding this out thanks to X user El_bobberto, who noted that the upcoming game is going to continue remastering past Call of Duty maps. Now, even the industry insider is saying that we could see plenty of changes because we’re two years away from the game launch. But we also could see this being considered for the time being until the developers start to see the reception from how fans enjoyed the remastered maps being presented in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III later this year. If reception is positive, then this might give more incentive to continue this trend; otherwise, if reception ends up being poor, then this could very well be scrapped.

Again, take this information as nothing more than a rumor right now. This is for a game years away right now. Instead, the focus right now is marketing for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. Again, this game is launching later this year, so if you haven’t already marked your calendars, you can expect this title to launch on November 10, 2023. When the game launches, you can expect the game to be available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. In the meantime, you can view a trailer for the upcoming game in the embedded video below.