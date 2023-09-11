Is Nintendo Greenlighting a Live-Action Legend Of Zelda Film?

Nintendo is easily the most legendary video game developer and publisher in gaming history because of how long it has lasted and the quality of titles it produces. However, when it comes to adaptations outside of video games, that’s when the company hits speedbumps. But with a certain animated film starring Mario hitting a billion dollars at the box office this year, many wonder if the company has hit upon something that works. We know they’re working with Illumination to make another animated film. We just don’t know what. But now, a new rumor says they’re also working on a live-action Legend Of Zelda film.

This report comes from an “insider” who always posts “scoops” on Twitter. It was they who proclaimed The Legend of Zelda is being developed for a live-action film by Universal:

Universal developing a live action Legend of Zelda movie pic.twitter.com/BfSDzF4fiA — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) September 10, 2023

As many have already noted, this “source” is unreliable, and everything they say must be taken with a grain of salt. They’ve “leaked” things in the past that weren’t even close to being true, and this appears to be within that realm. Not because this kind of thing can’t happen; we all know it could if Nintendo felt it would be a “good fit,” but there’s a difference between making a billion-dollar animated movie and then thinking you can do the same in live-action.

Not to mention, why would they suddenly make that jump when they already have an animation studio on their payroll that has agreed to make more animated films with them? Plus, while the franchise is one of the best in gaming, it doesn’t exactly have a “talkative leading man.” The joke with any adaptation of this series is that they’ll have to figure out how to make Link talk. Yes, technically, he does talk in the games, but we only hear his voice in shouts, so any voice they put to him, in animated or live-action form, would be risky because of fan expectations. Just look at what happened when Chris Pratt was announced as Mario for an example of that kind of backlash.

Second, this wouldn’t be the first rumor about this franchise that has been proven wrong in the moviescape. Not long after Mario knocked it out of the park with his animated film, rumors spread that Illumination would be working on a Link movie next. But Illumination came right out and said that wasn’t happening.

Plus, we all remember the last live-action movie Nintendo did. We’re pretty sure they’ll not rush into making that mistake again.